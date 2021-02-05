Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 6,200 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,034.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

