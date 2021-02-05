Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,800 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

