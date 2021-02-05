Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 631,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

