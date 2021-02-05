Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million to $210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.73 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.27 EPS.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 961,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,139. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

