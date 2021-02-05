Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,947,059 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,166,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

