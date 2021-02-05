Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Up 8.5%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $27.82. 997,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,169,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several brokerages have commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $405.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

