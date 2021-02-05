KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.42 ($84.02).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €74.14 ($87.22) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.75. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

