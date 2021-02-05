Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.02. 4,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

