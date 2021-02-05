KeyCorp Comments on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $162.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

