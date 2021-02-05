Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

