Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 379,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.