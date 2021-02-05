Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $327,000 Position in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

MMIT opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

