Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

