Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Vector Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $12.46 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

