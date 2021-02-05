Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,940 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LGVW opened at $20.02 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

