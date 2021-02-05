Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10,785.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average is $204.43.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

