Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.