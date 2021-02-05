Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

