Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.