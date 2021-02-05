Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $239,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

