Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

