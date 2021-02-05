KeeperDAO Price Hits $520.96 on Top Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $520.96 or 0.01368047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00157273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00239341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043704 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

