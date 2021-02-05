Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Update

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $982,862.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,532 shares of company stock worth $7,132,678. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,912,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRTX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

