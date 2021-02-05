KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.19. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

KAR stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.