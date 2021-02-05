Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

