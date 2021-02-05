JulSwap (JULD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $701,663.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $701,663.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00154076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00240448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041452 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

