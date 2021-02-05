JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $640.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $524.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $555.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

