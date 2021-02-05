JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

