JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 190 Price Target

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 135.82 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.72. The company has a market cap of £36.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

