JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 190 Price Target

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 135.82 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.72. The company has a market cap of £36.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

