JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €147.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €120.76 ($142.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €122.50 and a 200 day moving average of €121.47. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.