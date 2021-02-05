Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 96.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.