Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

