John T. Mcdonald Sells 7,080 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $354,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $679,807.64.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $85,017.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 143,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

