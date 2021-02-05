John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,440,285.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total value of $344,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $286.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,065,000 after purchasing an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

