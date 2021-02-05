John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Trading Up 0.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 4.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.