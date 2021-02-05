JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $162.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

