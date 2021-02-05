JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $370.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.89 and its 200 day moving average is $324.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

