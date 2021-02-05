Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €31.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.57 ($32.44).

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €29.86 ($35.13) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.98.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

