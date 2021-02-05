Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $21.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

