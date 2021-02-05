Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Société Générale Société anonyme’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.