Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

SALT opened at $19.13 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.