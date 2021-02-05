Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BNP Paribas SA’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNPQY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

BNPQY opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

