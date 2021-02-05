Jefferies Financial Group Raises Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $66.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $60.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $317,068.00. Insiders sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

