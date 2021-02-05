Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

