Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Legal & General Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legal & General Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.