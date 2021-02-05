Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.