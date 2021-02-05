Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of GPK opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

