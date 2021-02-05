Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

HLIT opened at $7.67 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Harmonic by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

