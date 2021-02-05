Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 88,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,809. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

