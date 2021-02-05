Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,809. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

