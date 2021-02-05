Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.